Nov 3, 2024, 5:58 AM
Lebanon angry over Israeli abduction of navy officer

Tehran, IRNA- Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamiyeh has confirmed that an officer of the Lebanese Navy was kidnapped on Saturday by the Zionist regime in the Al-Borun region, north of the country.

"The kidnapping of Imad Amhaz took place 100 meters from his place of residence”, he said questioning UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Describing the identity of the abductee, Hamiyeh said that Amhaz is a civilian officer of the Lebanese Navy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the need to complain to the UN Security Council about the kidnapping of this officer in northern Lebanon by the Zionist regime.

Mikati also contacted UNIFIL's head and confirmed that they are conducting the necessary investigation into the case of the kidnapping.

Mikati stressed the need to accelerate the investigation to uncover the mysteries surrounding the kidnapping of Amhaz.

