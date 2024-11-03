US National Guard on high alert to deal with election unrest

The security was beefed up following the destruction of hundreds of ballots and the burning of at least three ballot boxes in the state of Oregon.

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, referring to these disturbances, acknowledged: "The southwestern region of Washington state has seen several cases of election disturbances so far."

Inslee would not comment on how many National Guard troops would be on standby Tuesday, but said they would be available to support law enforcement.

The US Department of Homeland Security has warned that threats against "election infrastructure" are still high but said that “we are fully prepared to respond to any further internal violence”.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek also said in a statement Friday that the National Guard is on standby as political leaders have called for peaceful protests.

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 5, and the polls indicate a tight race between Harris and Trump, the two candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties, especially in the so-called swing states.

According to the data of 47 states and the District of Columbia collected by the US media and Edison Research and Catalyst, about 71.5 million Americans have already voted early in person or by mail.

This figure of early participation in the US election is about 45% of the approximately 158 million votes cast for the 2020 presidential election. That year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 percent of ballots were cast before Election Day.

According to US election laws, voters in some states can cast their ballots in person or by mail earlier than election day.

4399