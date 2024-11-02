Iran president appoints Sunni politician as his deputy

In his decree, President Pezeshkian called on Hosseinzadeh to make efforts aimed at improving the living conditions of villagers and promoting rural development indicators within the Constitution and based on general policies declared by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Hosseinzadeh previously served as a member of parliament, representing Naqadeh and Oshnavieh in West Azarbaijan Province.

He was required to resign from parliament to be allowed to take his new post.

Hosseinzadeh’s resignation was approved by lawmakers during an open session on Wednesday (Oct. 30) after 156 MPs voted in favor, 69 voted against his resignation, and 5 abstained.