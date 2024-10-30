Oct 30, 2024, 1:02 PM
Iran appoints Sunni politicians as deputy president, provincial governor

Oct 30, 2024, 1:02 PM
Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian government spokesperson says that two Sunni politicians appointed as the deputy president and the provincial governor in the country.

Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh, a 44-year-old Sunni politician, is appointed as deputy president for the affairs of the rural development and the disadvantaged areas, Mohajerani said adding that Mansour Bijar, a Sunni Baluch politician, is approved by the cabinet members as the governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Although Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had picked Hosseinzadeh as his deputy for rural areas about two months ago; he could not be busy in his new post because he was still a member of the Iranian government.

The lawmakers approved Hosseinzadeh’s resignation on Wednesday (October 30) with 156 votes in favor, 69 votes against and five abstaining.

