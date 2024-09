The 39-year-old politician was a legislator in the Iranian parliament (Majlis) during 2020-2024.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, also said on Wednesday that Yadollah Rahmani has been appointed as the new governor general of Iran’s southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

Born in 1963, Rahmani has previously served as the caretaker governor general of Iran’s southern province of Fars.

7129**4354