Iran to launch two domestically made satellites into space

Tehran, IRNA – Iran will launch two domestically made satellites named Kowsar and Hodhod into space, using a Russian Soyuz rocket at the country’s aerospace center, the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The satellites, which were recently unveiled, are set to be launched into space in the early hours of Tuesday.

The design of the Kowsar Satellite began in 2019 and was produced by the Iranian company Omidfaza.

Weighing 30kg, Kowsar has an estimated orbital lifespan of more than three years. It has a color imaging range of 15km and an imaging rate of 6 frames per second. Kowsar satellite is suitable for use in agriculture, land surveying, and cadaster.

The Hodhod satellite weighs 4kg and has an orbital height of 500 km. Its orbital lifespan is four years and is used in agriculture, land surveying, transport, and the environment.

The great advantage of the Hodhod satellite is that it can provide Internet of Things (IoT) services, with international coverage and in remote areas, forests, and mountains.

The upcoming satellite launch will be carried out by Iran’s private sector, making it the first such attempt by the sector and marking a great step in the country’s space program.

