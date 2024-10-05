Iran to launch Kowsar satellite soon: Official

Salariyeh made the remarks on Saturday on the occasion of World Space Week, adding that some time ago, Iran successfully put into orbit its Chamran-1 satellite and now this satellite is performing its missions.

In the near future, Iran will also launch three more observation satellites of Kowsar, Tolou-3, and Zafar 2 soon in order to create a satellite system together, he added.

The official also said that the Iranian Space Agency is planning the test launches of the IOT (Internet of Things) satellite system for next year in cooperation with the private sector.

Kowsar satellite, built by an Iranian consortium of knowledge-based companies, is planned to be sent into an orbit of 500 km above the Earth’s surface by a Russian launch vehicle.

It is a measurement, observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.45 meters per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveillance and demarcation.

The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years.

