Iran unveils upgrade version of its Kowsar satellite

Kowsar satellite, built by an Iranian consortium of knowledge-based companies, is planned to be sent into an orbit 500 km above the Earth's surface by a foreign launch vehicle.

It is a measurement, observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.45 meters per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveillance and demarcation.

The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years.





According to some statistics, the Hodhod (Eurasian hoopoe) satellite has uses in the area of the Internet of Things as well as agriculture, transportation and crisis management scenarios.

