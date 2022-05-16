Iran has 7 satellites under construction or ready for launch

Hassan Salariyeh, head of the Agency, told IRNA that the satellites will be ready to launch if the constructors will fulfill the deals.

The official referred to satellite series of Nahid and Pars 1 Zafar as among those ready to launch.

Nahid-1 is a satellite for space technology development in the country, ordered by Iranian Space Agency, and designed and built by the Satellite Systems Research Institute of the Iranian Space Research Center. It was defined with the aim of gaining knowledge, technical capability, and experience in the field of designing, building, launching, and exploiting satellites to provide the infrastructure and requirements for achieving the capability of building and developing operational satellites, especially Geosynchronous communication satellites, according to isa.ir.

Nahid 1 has been awaiting for launch since five year ago.

Meanwhile, it was last year that development of Nahid 2 ended. Nahid 2, weighing 120 kg, is aimed at reaching telecommunications satellite in the geostationary orbit. It will be placed in at an altitude of 500 km from Earth.

Pars 1 is another one with 110 to 120 kg, the satellite is among the most modern indigenous satellites in Iran and it is in row of launch. The satellite was delivered to the Iranian Space Agency a year ago.

Also, Zafar satellite has been designed and built with three main missions of imaging, storing, and sending data and measuring space radiation by order and systematic supervision of Iran Space Agency in Iran University of Science and Technology over 3 years in two samples Zafar-1 and Zafar-2. This LEO satellite with the mass of 113 kg was panned to operate at an altitude of 530 kilometers with an inclination of 56 degrees, according to ISA.

Zafar 2 has been waiting for launch for two years.

