According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network, the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC) issued a statement on Saturday, noting that the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm symbolizes the Palestinian people's resistance, their attachment to their land, and their legendary resilience in the face of all conspiracies.

The PRC argued that all massacres, crimes, genocides, and ethnic cleansing operations conducted by the Israeli regime are a natural consequence of the Balfour Declaration and the coalition of Western criminal states against the Palestinian people and the Islamic Ummah.

According to the PRC, Western countries, especially Britain, Germany, and the United States, engaged in destructive acts against Palestinians, including the demolition of homes.

The Israeli-US aggression will not overshadow Palestinians’ pursuit of freedom; however, the Palestinian resistance, alongside the broader resistance coalition, is on the path to victory, the statement argued, adding that it is time for Islamic nations and freedom-seekers to stand in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon.

Issued 107 years ago, the Balfour Declaration granted Palestinian land to the Zionists and led to decades of oppression and occupation against the Palestinian people. Arthur James Balfour, then the British Foreign Secretary, declared support for establishing a so-called Zionist state in Palestine in a letter sent to Zionist leader Lionel Walter Rothschild, sparking generations of conflict.

Palestinians and their supporters have long condemned the declaration as a land theft conspiracy. This declaration ignored the longstanding Palestinian presence and sovereignty, as Jews made up only 5% of Palestine's population at the time. Calls from Palestinian officials demanding an apology from the British government for the declaration’s catastrophic impact have been consistently rebuffed.

The impact of this declaration is still felt today, as the Israeli regime launched a brutal war on Gaza in October 2023. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded, and extensive destruction ravaged Gaza’s infrastructure.

