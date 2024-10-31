Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 PM
Iranian border guards thwart infiltration plot of terrorists

Zahedan, IRNA –Iranian border guards has thwarted a plot by the members of a notorious foreign-backed terrorist group called Jaish al-Adl from infiltrating into the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The police information center of the province issued a statement, saying the terrorist group members fired at a police station in Sarkur area of Sarbaz County in an attempt to infiltrate but failed.

Accordingly, the terrorists fled from the area after facing a resolute response by Iranian border guards.

The police statement said that efforts are underway to nab and arrest the Jaish al-Adl terrorists.

This comes just days after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest of four people in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack by the Jaish al-Adl outfit in the city of Taftan in southeast of the country.

The Jaish al-Adl group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place after its members opened fire at two police vehicles in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan, leaving at least 10 personnel dead.

