EU condemns Israeli massacre of Gazans in Beit Lahia

Borrell published a message on his X social network on Wednesday night and wrote: The images from Beit Lahiya in Gaza are horrifying. At least 100 people have killed in another attack by the Israeli army”.

He warned that “the principles of proportionality and protection of civilians continue to be brutally disregarded”.

“We will not stop condemning this calling for accountability”, Borrell added in his post.

On Yesterday, the Zionist regime added a new chapter in its crimes after its warplanes bombed a five-story residential complex in Beit Lahia, as a result of which dozens of Palestinian were martyred and went missing under the pile of the debris.

In a statement, the Palestine Islamic Jihad movement likened the crime to that of Nazi Germany and called it the part of ongoing genocide in Gaza by the Zionist regime.

We hold the US government and other allies of of the Israeli regime responsible for the continuation of these crimes against the Palestinian nation, Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

