Oct 30, 2024, 7:22 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85644743
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Zionist regime is seeking to completely stop activities of UNRWA in Palestine: Iran spokesman

Oct 30, 2024, 7:22 PM
News ID: 85644743
Zionist regime is seeking to completely stop activities of UNRWA in Palestine: Iran spokesman

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh stated that the world must prevent the complete destruction of 75-year-old organization of UNRWA by "the Zionist regime" and the deprivation of Palestinian refugees from the most basic human rights, adding that the occupying regime seeks to completely stop the activities of this organization in Palestine.

"The occupying regime is now planning to bar UNRWA from operating in occupied Palestine after it has already killed more than 230 of its staff. This is outrageous & cruel and extremely consequential as UNRWA is 'irreplaceable' and 'essential' without which the humanitarian system in Gaza will collapse," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

"This action is heinous and cruel and will have severe consequences because UNRWA is an irreplaceable and necessary institution, without which the relief and humanitarian system in Gaza will collapse," he added.

Baghaei Hamaneh pointed out this could only be understood as part and parcel of what UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine has defined as genocidal intent, contextualizing the situation within a decades-long process of territorial expansion and ethnic cleansing aimed at liquidating the Palestinian presence in Palestine. 

"The world must act decisively to stop the regime from uprooting the 75 years old Agency and to prevent deprivation of Palestinian refugees of their minimum basic rights," he added.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .