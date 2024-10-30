Zionist regime is seeking to completely stop activities of UNRWA in Palestine: Iran spokesman

"The occupying regime is now planning to bar UNRWA from operating in occupied Palestine after it has already killed more than 230 of its staff. This is outrageous & cruel and extremely consequential as UNRWA is 'irreplaceable' and 'essential' without which the humanitarian system in Gaza will collapse," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

"This action is heinous and cruel and will have severe consequences because UNRWA is an irreplaceable and necessary institution, without which the relief and humanitarian system in Gaza will collapse," he added.

Baghaei Hamaneh pointed out this could only be understood as part and parcel of what UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine has defined as genocidal intent, contextualizing the situation within a decades-long process of territorial expansion and ethnic cleansing aimed at liquidating the Palestinian presence in Palestine.

"The world must act decisively to stop the regime from uprooting the 75 years old Agency and to prevent deprivation of Palestinian refugees of their minimum basic rights," he added.

