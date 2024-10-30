Oct 30, 2024, 2:36 PM
Iran to open major tourism center in Bumusa island

Iran to open major tourism center in Bumusa island

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has said that a major tourism center will be opened on Bumusa Island, an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Salehi Amiri said that grounds had been paved for opening a 30-hectare tourist camp on Bumusa island.

Chabahar and Makran are also developing comprehensively, he said adding that the private sector has started a large tourism project with an investment volume of 5,000 billion tomans in Makran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donya Mali called for taking advantage of Bumusa's capacities for launching sea and beach sports.

