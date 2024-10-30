Black month for Israel: Resistance inflicts 80 fatalities on regime in October

According to a Wednesday report by Aka News 48, the official figures of casualties of the Israeli regime on various fronts of the war and operations by Palestinian and Lebanese fighters show that 80 Israeli military forces and settlers have been killed by the brave resistance fighters during this month.

The published statistics indicate that 46 troopers and settlers were killed due to heavy strikes by Hezbollah deep within the occupied territories.

In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian fighters managed to kill 20 Israeli military forces. In the occupied territories of 1948, 11 Israeli occupiers were killed in operations by Palestinian fighters and citizens.

As a result of attacks by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the occupiers admitted that 2 Israelis were killed this month, with another case resulting in the death of one more Zionist, bringing the total fatalities to 80.

The Yemeni resistance front has been targeting Israeli positions almost on a daily basis with missile and drone attacks; however, under severe censorship, the Tel Aviv regime has not yet announced their casualty figures from this front for October.

Several media outlets of the regime have admitted to the severe censorship by the Israeli regime’s army regarding the announcement of their deaths and injuries, due to the high number of military casualties and fears of further internal reactions in the occupied territories of Palestine.

These media previously revealed that the number of injuries reported by the Israeli regime’s army significantly differs from the figures provided by hospitals in occupied territories. Channel 12 of the regime reported that the regime’s military had requested hospital officials not to publish casualty figures without coordination with the army.

Ephraim Mordechai, a prominent journalist in the Israeli-occupied territories, was arrested last November for revealing the number of troopers killed in the regime’s army.

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, emphasized that the casualty rate for the Israeli regime on October 7 compared to its population is astounding.

