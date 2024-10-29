‘Israeli army has entered war of attrition’

The Israeli regime has entered into a long-term war of attrition in the shadow of difficult security developments in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as anti-Zionist operations in Tel Aviv, Muhammad al-Qiq said on Tuesday.

The occupiers describe the anti-Zionist operations as individual actions that occur from time to time, he added.

It is clear that the casualties of the occupiers in Gaza and Lebanon are increasing day by day, he noted.

What disturbs all the calculations of the occupiers is that the Israeli political and military authorities cannot respond to the Zionists’ important question, he stated.

The occupiers have also been trapped and lost in the sands of Gaza and the mountains of Lebanon, he stressed.

Israel has to announce these casualties because the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon released videos of the developments, al-Qiq said.

