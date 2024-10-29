Zionist commander killed in northern Gaza

According to the Sama News Agency, Guy Yaacov Nezri, 25, a company commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the regime’s ongoing aggression in the Jabalia refugee camp.

The news outlet reported that Yaacov Nezri had been in critical condition and died in Hadassah Medical Center.

The so-called Foundation for Defense of Democracies acknowledged that the Israeli regime has suffered significant military losses a year after the October 7, 2023 operation by Palestinian resistance groups.

It pointed to the national day of mourning that Tel Aviv declared on Sunday, saying that casualties for the Israeli regime over the past year have been substantial.

Mark Dubowitz, the director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, emphasized that the scale of Israeli losses on October 7 was staggering when considered relative to its population.

He pointed out that, per capita, Operation al-Aqsa Storm was 13 times more devastating than the events of September 11, 2001, in the United States.

Dubowitz said Israeli losses over the past year would be equal to the loss of approximately 30,000 American soldiers, a figure that surpasses the number of US troops killed in Iraq and Afghanistan by more than four times.

