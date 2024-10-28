Israeli military suffered great losses since Oct. 7 op: US think tank

In a recent report, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies pointed to the national day of mourning that Tel Aviv declared on Sunday, and said casualties for the Israeli regime over the past year have been substantial.

Mark Dubowitz, the director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, emphasized that the scale of Israeli losses on October 7 was staggering when considered relative to its population.

He pointed out that, per capita, Operation al-Aqsa Storm was 13 times more devastating than the events of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

Dubowitz said Israeli losses over the past year would be equal to the loss of approximately 30,000 American soldiers, a figure that surpasses the number of US troops killed in Iraq and Afghanistan by more than four times.

The senior analyst noted that most of the Israeli forces who have been killed are not professional military personnel, but rather conscripts and reservists.

4353**2050