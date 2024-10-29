President Pezeshkian congratulates Sheikh Naim Qassem's appointment as new Hezbollah chief

"Undoubtedly, in this sensitive historical situation, the defense of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the lofty ideals of the resistance front and the oppressed Palestinian nation, are of historical importance. I am confident that the presence of a bright figure with clear records like your excellency at the head of the Hezbollah group will strengthen the will in the field of resistance and also the continuation of the bright path of the high-ranking martyrs of this front," Pezeshkian wrote in his message.

Meantime, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in a message congratulated the appointment of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In the text of the congratulatory message of Qalibaf addressed to Sheikh Naim Qassem, it is stated, "Your Excellency is a smart choice, thank God, you have the face of a servant and a fighter with experience, commitment to the principles and goals of the Lebanese Resistance Front and Hezbollah. I congratulate the militant and revolutionary group."

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei also issued a message and congratulated the Sheikh Naim Qassem's appointment as the new Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced on Tuesday it has chosen Sheikh Naim Qassem to succeed Martyr Hassan Nasrallah as the new secretary general of the group.

Hezbollah's Shura Council announced on Tuesday that it had elected Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary-general to succeed Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

This decision "grounded in the principles of true Islam and the steadfast ideals of Hezbollah, follows the party’s established procedures for selecting the Secretary-General", it noted.

