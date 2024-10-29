4 more Zionist soldiers killed in northern Gaza

The Zionist regime's media reported on Tuesday that the four Israeli soldiers were killed by a bomb explosion inside a building in northern Gaza.

The Zionist regime's army announced the names of the killed soldiers: Aviv Gilboa, Naor Haimov, Nisim Meytal, and Yehonatan Joni Keren.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation department of the regime's ministry of war announced that since October 7, 2023, approximately 12,000 soldiers and security personnel have been injured during clashes with resistance forces.

The statement indicated that around 1,500 Israeli soldiers were wounded twice in the fighting with the resistance combatants.

Additionally, the rehabilitation department reported that since the onset of the Israeli army's ground operation in southern Lebanon, 900 wounded soldiers have been transferred to hospitals.

