Impunity has emboldened Zionists: Iran FM Spox

All recent consultations by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revolved around ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon by the Zionist regime, mobilizing the international community to aid the displaced, and trying to hold Tel Aviv accountable, Baghaei briefed reporters on Monday.

Impunity is the most important reason that has emboldened the regime, he noted.

Messages are exchanged in the sphere of diplomacy, he underlined.

Obviously, the Islamic Republic reserves the right to respond to Israeli aggression in accordance with international law, he underscored.

Iran is duty-bound to respond firmly regardless of the current talks, the official said.

The regime’s airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, the most significant incident of the past week, are considered a miscalculation, Baghaei said.

He hailed the heroic defense of the Armed Forces to the attack as a turning point for Iran.

Iran’s military, security forces keep monitoring Israeli moves

Iran's stance on weapons of mass destruction is clear-cut, said the spokesman.

The Islamic Republic does not seek to use nuclear energy militarily considering both the fatwa (religious order) of the country's highest political official and logical assessments, Baghaei added.

Iran has carried out a series of diplomatic measures since the onset of the Gaza War, he pointed out.

The first conference of heads of Islamic countries and other meetings at different levels have been convened at Iran’s proposal, he stated.

To help rally the international community against the Israeli genocidal war in occupied Palestine, Iran is maximizing all its means and potential, he said.

Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha

Regarding the need to stop the genocide and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran has welcomed every initiative, but the parties present at the Doha meeting showed that they are not determined, Baghaei Hamaneh said.

The reactions to the Zionist regime's aggression have made the regional states take a stance against the Israeli criminal actions, he added.

We believe that diplomacy can still be a solution to prevent the spread of war in the region, he noted.

Wave of condemnations by regional and trans-regional countries

It shows the regional countries' consensus and that the root cause of insecurity in the region is the 80-year occupation of the Zionist regime, he said.

They are worried about the escalation of tension and war in the region, he said holding that the supporters of the Zionist regime are responsible for preventing international organizations and the UN Security Council from taking action against the Zionist regime's crimes.

Zionist regime does not set any boundaries for aggression

We received assurance from all the countries in the region that the airspace and territory of any country will not be given to anyone for harmful actions, and this is a legal and natural duty of the countries not to give its territory to a third party to invade another country, he added.

We are sure that no neighboring country has given its territory to an aggressor, and the Iraqi government is definitely committed to reacting and protesting the abuse of its territory to the United Nations to prevent the repetition of crimes, Baghaei Hamaneh added as saying that the Zionist regime does not set any boundaries for its aggression.

Iran FM visit to Cairo

Referring to Iran's Foreign Minister's visit to Egypt, he said that the visit focused on regional issues and developments, but bilateral issues were also on the agenda.

Iran and Egypt also discussed developing ties in recent meetings in Kazan, Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman highlighted.

Iran, Pakistan ties

Referring to Iran and Pakistan ties, Baghaei Hamaneh said that terrorism has been bothering Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan for years.

Iran and Pakistan cooperate in the fight against terrorism and emphasize the need to strengthen security ties, he said, adding that there is a security agreement between the two countries, which was approved by the Pakistani parliament in recent days.

Upcoming session of UNSC on Israeli airstrikes against Iran

This afternoon, the UN Security Council meeting will be held at the request of our friends namely Algeria, Russia, and China, Baghaei said.

The official went on to say that the meeting is expected to be important.

He said that the UNSC is expected to take action as per Chapter VII of the UN Charter which is titled “Action with Respect to Threats to the Peace, Breaches of the Peace, and Acts of Aggression”.

The UNSC must adopt a firm stance regarding the incident, he added.

Iran has never sought war, but Iranians will not hesitate to defend their soil, he added.

The Islamic Republic is concerned about the spread of war because Iran is duty-bound as a player in the region, he underlined.

Iran does not hesitate to make any effort to prevent the spread of war, he pointed out.

Our nation and armed forces are not afraid of war, and we proved that in the Sacred War in the 1980s, he said.

The US approach has always been clear and the US’s unlimited and unconditional support of the Zionists have emboldened them, he said.

American officials should stop the Zionist regime by putting an end to its arm, intelligence, and political support, he underscored.

When asked whether any Israeli fighter had invaded the Iranian air space, he firmly rejected the media hype.

Iran's ties with BRICS

BRICS has created numerous capacities and passed long-term resolutions in various fields.

BRICS is still evolving and attracting new partners, each of which will add new capabilities and capacities to the bloc, he said adding Iran is using the potential to the fullest.

Regarding BRICS members, he said that the bloc consists of states that try to hold more independent positions about global developments, he stated.

It is involved in various fields and its goal is to promote peace, stability and security in the world, he stressed.

Missile and nuclear program is an integral part of Iran's plans, he said.

Regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted its own reports and is following up the case with other relevant institutions.

Touching upon the issue of immigrants, he said that it is a multi-layered issue, which is being discussed by the Ministry of Interior and other competent institutions.

Iran urges arms embargo against Israel

An initiative was recently proposed by Iran for an arms embargo on the Zionist regime, Baghaei said, expressing hope that all countries will join this campaign so that this regime cannot use weapons donated by Western countries in Gaza and Lebanon.

We believe that the reason and root cause of everything that happened in the last year in the Red Sea and other developments in the region as a sign of support for the people of Gaza is the result of the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, which is still ongoing, he said.

He also added that stopping the crimes in Gaza and Lebanon can put an end to many of the existing tensions.

Considering the behavior of the Zionist regime in the last year, many countries believe that it does not have the right to be a member of the United Nations, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

