Supreme Leader: Israeli mischief should neither be magnified nor downplayed

The Supreme Leader made the comment on Sunday as he received families of the Iranian military personnel martyred while defending the country’s security, known as “martyrs of security”.

He said the Zionist regime exaggerated the aggression it committed against Iran early on Saturday.

Their exaggeration is wrong, but downplaying what they did is wrong as well, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He also said that the Israeli regime has miscalculations towards Iran, as it is yet to know the country and its people and understand the level of their power and determination. “We should make them understand all these,” he stressed.

The Leader also said the officials should make the Zionist regime understand the level of the Iranian nation’s power and determination, calling on the officials to do whatever is in the best interest of the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of preserving the country’s security, especially the psychological security of people, saying that causing fear and doubt in their minds is rejected.

Anybody who stands against any act of evil, from robbery to murder, smuggling and spreading rumors, is regarded as the guardian of security, he said.

“What preserves the security of a country is its national power, the strength of that country, being strong in all aspects; strong in science, strong in economy, strong in defense, strong in armaments. These maintain and ensure the security of the country,” he said.

Whenever Iranian authorities turned away from pursuing tools of power because of adopting wrong policies, the enemy gained dominance over the country, Ayatollah Khamenei noted, citing as examples Iran’s weakness during the eras of Qajar and Pahlavi, which led to the occupation of the country in first and second world wars despite the fact that Tehran had announced its neutrality.

The Supreme Leader also criticized the world, including some governments and the United Nations for failing to stop what the Zionist regime is doing in Gaza and Lebanon, which he described as the most brutal war crimes.

He said that the regime is violating all rules of war, stressing that the world, all governments, especially Islamic governments, should stand up against the Zionist regime.

It is not the issue of whether to assist the regime or not, Ayatollah Khamenei said, stressing that the least help to the regime is regarded as a great sin.

“A global coalition must be formed, as well as a political coalition, an economic coalition, and, if necessary, a military coalition, against the malicious Zionist regime that is committing the most brutal war crimes today”, the Leader emphasized.

