US VP tells Iran not to respond to Israeli attack

According to IRNA, Harris in response to a question raised by CBS Evening News anchor on Saturday, she said that her message to Iran is "do not respond."

The Democratic presidential candidate claimed that in her opinion, Iran's response to Israel's recent attack would be "a mistake", adding that “we are prepared to defend Israel, as we have before. We will again. But the critical point is that there must be de-escalation in the region. And we are working through diplomatic channels, and other channels, to ensure that there is de-escalation in the region."

Harris also told reporters on Saturday local time that the US is determined to reduce tension in the Middle East, claiming that there is a consensus among regional leaders that after Israel's reaction, tension will escalate.

Repeating Washington’s anti-Iranian rhetoric, she claimed that Iran must stop threatening the region.

Early Saturday morning, the Zionist regime launched a series of strikes on Iran, most of which were apparently intercepted by the Islamic Republic’s air defense systems over military facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris called their national security team on Saturday and both were briefed on the latest developments in West Asia following the attacks.

The United States is a key backer of Israel and has been funding and arming the regime since its creation on occupied Palestine back in 1948.

4399

