Iraqi resistance targets ‘vital’ Israeli base in occupied Golan Heights

In a statement on Sunday, the Iraqi resistance movement said its attack was in response to the Israeli regime’s massacre of civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq will continue its attacks with acceleration to destroy the regime’s bases, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, some media outlets reported that sirens were heard in areas in the occupied Golan Heights.

In a second statement, the Iraqi resistance announced that it had attacked an important Israeli base in the occupied Golan Heights with drones for the second time.

The resistance group had already warned that it would aggravate its attacks on the occupied territories if Israel continued aggressions against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Since October 7 last year, nearly 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza. In a related development, the Health Ministry of Lebanon reported on October 22 that the number of those who were killed in the country during the Israeli attacks rose to over 2,500.

