Iraqi Resistance targets Acre with drone

Iraqi Resistance targets Acre with drone

Tehran, IRNA - The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has announced that it has targeted a military position in Acre in occupied Palestine with a drone.

According to the media of the Iraqi resistance forces on Saturday morning, the Zionist regime announced that the alarm of drone penetration was heard in Nahariyya, Acre, in the northwest of occupied Palestine.

The Zionist sources also announced that the alarm had also been heard in western Galilee.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that it had attacked an important target in the occupied Golan with a drone last Thursday and Saturday.

It had previously warned the occupied territories that if the Zionist regime continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it would intensify its operations against the Israeli positions.

