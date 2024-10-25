Zionist aggression kills 163 medical staff, 11 journalists in Lebanon

According to a Friday report from Al Jazeera, Minister Firas Abiad stated that Zionist forces have attacked hospitals 55 times, with 36 of those instances involving direct hits, leading to the closure of eight medical facilities.

Since the onset of these assaults, 163 healthcare workers have been killed and 272 others injured, he noted. Additionally, 51 medical centers have been targeted, resulting in the destruction of 158 ambulances and 57 fire trucks.

Abiad emphasized that these attacks on hospitals and medical personnel constitute war crimes. He also reported that 11 journalists have been killed and eight others injured since the escalation of hostilities.

The Zionist military has conducted an extensive military operation in southern Lebanon since September 23, facing strong resistance from Hezbollah.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, these Israeli attacks have so far resulted in 2,593 fatalities and thousands more wounded.

