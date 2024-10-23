Iran, UAE presidents hold talks in Russia's Kazan

On the sideline of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, President Pezeshkian met and held talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Wednesday.

They discussed various issues and concerns of both countries, particularly the need to halt the attacks by the Zionist regime.

In addition to this meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a separate discussion.

According to Araghchi, the primary topic of their conversation was the necessity to stop the Zionist attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi also noted that they addressed some differences of opinion between their countries during these meetings.

He emphasized, "Naturally, we do not miss any opportunity to explain and defend the positions and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially regarding the matter of the three Iranian islands."

