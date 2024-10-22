Tehran missing an Egyptian restaurant serving Koshary, Iran FM says

Araghchi on Tuesday posted pictures on his X account showing him and other Iranian diplomats being served Koshary in a famous restaurant in Cairo during his visit last week to the Egyptian capital.

“Tehran is missing an Egyptian restaurant,” he said in the post written in Arabic while describing Koshary as “delicious and pleasant-tasting”.

The post came days after Araghchi’s visit to Egypt, a first in decades by a senior Iranian official, and amid efforts to repair diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sources have indicated that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will meet on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, this week.

