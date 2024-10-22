Iran police seize 500 kg of illicit drugs in Zahedan

Secretary of the Counternarcotics Coordinating Council of Sistan and Baluchestan province Alireza Mollashahi told IRNA on Tuesday that police forces busted a drug trafficking group that was smuggling narcotics hidden in cargo vehicles from Zahedan to other cities of Iran.

A workshop used by the traffickers was identified in Zahedan and was raided by police officers, Mollashahi added.

In the operation, authorities seized 500 kilograms of various drugs, including 400 kilograms of Methamphetamine and 100 kilograms of morphine, as well as a heavy truck, the official said.

Police forces have launched an intelligence operation to arrest the head and other members of the drug trafficking network, he added.

