Oct 22, 2024, 1:40 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85635819
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran police seize 500 kg of illicit drugs in Zahedan

Oct 22, 2024, 1:40 PM
News ID: 85635819
Iran police seize 500 kg of illicit drugs in Zahedan

Zahedan, IRNA – Iran’s police forces have seized 500 kilograms of narcotics in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Secretary of the Counternarcotics Coordinating Council of Sistan and Baluchestan province Alireza Mollashahi told IRNA on Tuesday that police forces busted a drug trafficking group that was smuggling narcotics hidden in cargo vehicles from Zahedan to other cities of Iran.

A workshop used by the traffickers was identified in Zahedan and was raided by police officers, Mollashahi added.

In the operation, authorities seized 500 kilograms of various drugs, including 400 kilograms of Methamphetamine and 100 kilograms of morphine, as well as a heavy truck, the official said.

Police forces have launched an intelligence operation to arrest the head and other members of the drug trafficking network, he added.

4208**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .