Over one ton of narcotics seized at Iran’s eastern border

Tehran, IRNA – Over one ton of narcotics has been seized from drug traffickers at Iran’s eastern border, Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said Saturday.

Brigadier General Goudarzi said that Sistan and Baluchestan border guards discovered 1,090 kilograms of various drugs, including 1,000 kilograms of opium and 90 kilograms of meth in operations carried out in the last 24 hours.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on drug trafficking has claimed the lives of many Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

