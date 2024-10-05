'West would face profound drug problem without Iran’s sacrifices'

Brigadier General Iraj Kakavand made the remarks as he met Alexander Fedulov, the head of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in Tehran on Saturday.

“Given that the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the front lines of the fight against drugs, the level of support from the UNODC and the global community should correspond to our activities and initiatives at both regional and global levels,” the official said.

He criticized Western nations for their reluctance to provide Iran with modern technical equipment for drug detection, warning that such decisions could severely hinder the fight against drug trafficking.

Fedulov, for his part, acknowledged Iran’s substantial investments in the fight against illicit drugs, emphasizing that beyond the countless financial costs, the lives lost among Iran’s anti-narcotics personnel is an invaluable moral cost.

