US police arrest pro-Palestine students at University of Minnesota

Police arrested an unknown number of pro-Palestinian protesters Monday at the University of Minnesota after a group of students briefly occupied an administrative building, protest organizers said, AP reported on Tuesday.

The Monday afternoon protest prompted an alert from school officials, "Protestors have entered Morrill Hall on the East Bank, causing property damage and restricting entrance and exit from the building."

Ryan Mattson, a media liaison with the university’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, said some protesters from the group who were inside the building were arrested. He did not know how many.

The group renamed the building “Halimy Hall,” in remembrance of 19-year-old Palestinian TikTok creator Medo Halimy who died in August in an apparent Israeli airstrike. The Israeli military said it was not aware of the strike that killed Halimy.

