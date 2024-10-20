Supporters of Palestine in Pakistan offer absentee funeral prayer for Martyr Sinwar

They condemned the continued support of the United States and its allies for the Zionist regime’s terrorist actions.

The event was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami and other pro-Palestinian groups in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The participants renewed their allegiance with the martyrs of the Resistance Axis and the aspirations of the Palestinian nation and condemned Israel’s terrorist acts in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Addressing the event, Usama Razi, the Vice Chief of Jamat e Islami Pakistan expressed sorrow over Sinwar’s martyrdom.

“We should learn courage from dear martyrs like Sinwar who fought until their last breath against Israel and were martyred,” he added.

Palestine and the Islamic nation will never forget the Israeli regime’s crimes, which are being committed with the full support of the US and its Western allies.

