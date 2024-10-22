Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 22

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran Air launches daily Tehran-Istanbul flights

Iran Air spokesman Hessam Qorbanali said the airline has established daily flights from Tehran to Istanbul and vice versa for passengers of European routes.

“With the aim of facilitating travel and reducing the European travelers’ concerns, we established daily flights from Tehran to Istanbul and vice versa, starting from October 15,” Qorbanali noted on Monday.

-- Foreign investment at $1.8b under Iran’s new government

An administration that came into office in Iran in August on a platform of boosting relations with the outside world says it has approved $1.8 billion worth of foreign investment projects.

Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance said that a total of 182 foreign investment projects had been approved by its subsidiary, Organization for investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI).

-- Iran to construct 110 residential units on Abu Musa Island

Iran will start the construction of 110 residential units on the Persian Gulf island of Abu Musa, as announced by Iranian deputy minister of roads and urban development on Monday.

Arsalan Maleki said that Abu Musa, as well as the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, are an integral part of Iran, asserting that construction activities on the trio islands is fully permissible under Iranian law

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Exhibition of Art From 23 Countries Opens

An international art exhibition featuring 321 works by 80 artists from 23 countries opened here Monday, showcasing a diverse range of graphic designs and illustrations.

Curated by Saber Sheikh Rezaei, the exhibition, titled ‘The Storm Still Rages,’ is organized by Iran’s Art Bureau and is underway at the gallery until next month.

The show includes 10 typography works and three graffiti pieces, among others.

-- Iranian Antidote Saves Lives of 10,000 People a Year

A researcher of antidote formulation at the Laboratory Department of Razi Vaccine and Serum Production Research Institute says the antidotes produced by his colleagues save the lives of 10,000 people annually.

“The process of producing antidote is that after different snakes and scorpions are identified and their toxicity is determined, their venom is extracted and then injected into a horse, and by taking blood from the horse, the plasma of the horse’s blood, which contains antibodies, will be isolated,” Hadi Rabiyee said.

-- $1.8bn in Foreign Investment Approved Last Year

The Organization for investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) says a total of 182 projects worth $1.8 billion in foreign investment was approved last year.

The new administration came to office in Iran in August on a platform to boost relations with the outside world and it approved $1.8 billion worth of foreign investment projects. It said projects were in Iran’s oil and gas, renewables, car manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food, construction, tourism, transport, services and agriculture sectors.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Persepolis edged by Al Sadd in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite

Persepolis football team of Iran lost to Qatari side Al Sadd 1-0 on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.Mateus Uribe’s first half stoppage time goal was enough to seal the three points for the Qatari team at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Persepolis created so many chances in the second half but their players failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

-- Leader’s commendation for “Autumn Has Arrived” unveiled in Zanjan

On Sunday, the unveiling ceremony of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s commendation for the book “Autumn Has Arrived” took place at the Khatam al-Anbia Mosque in Zanjan, coinciding with the sixteenth commemoration of literature on jihad and resistance. In his commendation, Ayatollah Khamenei described the work as featuring "beautiful and eloquent prose."

"Fiery love, steadfast determination, and genuine faith are depicted in the lives of these two young individuals, presented with beautiful and eloquent prose in this book,” the Leader wrote in his commendation.

-- Isfahan’s ancient art of Ghalamzani gains international recognition

The traditional art of Ghalamzani, the intricate craft of engraving beautiful designs on metals such as copper, brass, silver, and gold, has been recognized with an international Geographical Indication (GI). This prestigious recognition highlights Isfahan as the primary hub for this ancient craft.

Majd-al-Din Taj, the head of the Handicrafts Union of Isfahan, announced the news on Sunday, stating that this global registration is a major achievement for Isfahan’s artisans.

He noted that one of the longstanding concerns of the region’s craft community has been the efforts by other countries to claim certain traditional Iranian crafts and cultural assets as their own. Taj referenced similar disputes, such as with the game of Chogan (polo) and iconic figures like Rumi, an illustrious Persian poet of the 13th-century poet.

