Israeli captive killed in northern Gaza clashes

A senior source from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has confirmed to Palestinian media that the Israeli captive died in one of the conflict zones in northern Gaza.

The source did not reveal information about the circumstances in which the Israeli captive was killed.

The source said that an investigation has been launched and that the name of the captive will not be disclosed for security reasons.

The Al-Qassam Brigades had previously warned the Israeli regime that its brutal attacks in Gaza were putting the lives of Israeli captives at risk.

Hamas took around 250 Israeli settlers and troops captive during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023.

4353**2050