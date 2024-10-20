Qalibaf: Three Persian Gulf islands inseparable part of Iran

In an open session of the parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf reacted to the unfounded claims in the final statement of the joint meeting between the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Brussels regarding the three Iranian islands.

Addressing the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, he said that instead of spending its energy to stop the war machine of the Zionist regime, the council continues to make baseless claims about the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The European Union and some influential countries in that union have also reduced themselves from independent and strong-willed countries to actors listening to the orders of the Zionist regime and justifying the genocide of that regime in Gaza and Lebanon, he added.

The European Union and others should know that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb are inseparable parts of the country, and no one dares to do anything against this indisputable principle, he said.

He also urged the Iranian administration to implement the development of these Iranian islands as soon as possible.

