UK PM feels no remorse for Israeli killings, calls for Gaza aid

What is needed now is a ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and immediate access to humanitarian aid, Keir Starmer said while speaking to reporters on Saturday night.

"This is the only way to create long-term peace and security”, he claimed, adding that "The humanitarian crisis [in Gaza] cannot continue and the world will no longer tolerate any excuses for [blocking the transfer of] humanitarian aid."

Starmer, in line with his allies in Washington, did not feel any remorse for the Israeli assassination of the Hamas chief or the ongoing genocide in Gaza but claimed that the world should make the most of this situation to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sinwar, who had taken the flag of Hamas following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated last Thursday during the Zionist regime’s terrorist operation.

While expressing no condemnation for the Israeli murder of Sinwar, the British prime minister was quick to react over a drone strike targeting his Zionist counterpart.

Starmer in a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to him about the incident and the situation in West Asia including a ceasefire and aid to Gaza but claimed that “the world is a better place without Sinwar”, the British Prime Minister's office said in a statement issued late Saturday.

The United Kingdom is one of the key backers of Israel and has supplied billions of dollars of weapons after creating the Zionist regime with the help of the US and many European countries on the Palestinian land in 1948.

Late last year, the British government claimed it had suspended some arms export licenses to Israel, saying the weapons could be used to commit violations of international humanitarian law.

But the move, which comes amid international criticism of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, did not go far enough as it exempts merely some fighter jet parts.

According to rights organizations and experts, only 30 of 350 arms licenses dealing with the Zionist regime were suspended as part of the UK government’s decision last year.

4399