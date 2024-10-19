Iran to start ‘next wave’ of diplomacy in Kazan: FM

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Araghchi said bilateral meetings are scheduled between President Masoud Pezeshkian and his counterparts from BRICS member states, including Russian and Chinese leaders, as well as other officials participating in the summit.

Araqchi, who is in Turkey as part of his ongoing regional tour, discussed the outcomes of his consultations with allies over the past two weeks to shore up support for Palestine.

He emphasized that there is a consensus and shared concern among regional countries regarding the need for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

“This was the most crucial task that needed to be accomplished in the region, fostering a common understanding and concern about the policies of the Israeli regime,” Araqchi said.

The foreign minister noted that the next wave of diplomatic efforts will get underway at the 16th annual 2024 BRICS summit, which will take place in Kazan from October 22-24.

This summit is a unique opportunity for diplomatic consultations and “we will take advantage of that,” he added.

