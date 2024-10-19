Iran calls for ICC action to stop Israeli crimes in Lebanon

In a letter to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan on Saturday, Farajvand said the Israeli regime, under the support of the United States and some other countries, has expanded its war on Gaza to Lebanon.

“The regime’s recent crimes in Lebanon, which have been extensively committed against civilians, are a clear example of crimes against humanity”, Farajvand said.

“These brutal acts are a serious threat to peace and security in the region and the world,” he further said, stressing that the international community “should take swift action” to bring an end to the impunity enjoyed by Israeli officials and hold them to account.

In his letter, the Iranian ambassador also thanked the ICC prosecutor for his efforts to address Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which saw the Hague-based court issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

