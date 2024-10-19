Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 19

** IRAN DAILY

-- Raising gasoline production ‘on agenda’: Deputy minister

The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company said according to the Seventh Development Plan (2024-28), increasing gasoline production to 129 million liters per day is on the agenda.

Mohammad-Sadeq Azimifar who is also a deputy oil minister explained that focusing on increasing the production of high-quality goods by utilizing the capacity of existing refineries along with completing prioritized projects of higher progress is on the agenda of his company.

-- Iran, Tanzania ready to expand bilateral relations: Agriculture minister

Iran and Tanzania have a lot in common, said Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri-Qezeljeh, adding that the cultural interests of both sides pave the ground for the development of relations.

Speaking in a meeting with Tanzanian Deputy Foreign Minister Dennis Lazaro Londo in Dar Essalam on Friday, the minister stated that the Iranian government has attached high priority to the joint economic commission of the two countries, which shows the will of Tehran in developing relations with Tanzania.

-- Iranian men, women victorious in Canoe Polo World Championships

Iranian men’s and women’s teams claimed a couple of victories on the third day of the ICF Canoe Polo World Championships in Deqing, China.

Iranian men bounced back from a 6-5 loss to New Zealand earlier on Friday to beat the United States 10-4 in Group MS. The result left Iran in the third place behind New Zealand and Malaysia in the group table.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Study Suggests Madagascar’s Link to Ancient Persia

In the heart of Isalo National Park in central-southern Madagascar, at least 200km from the sea in any direction, is a remote valley with a mysterious past. This place, Teniky, can only be reached on foot, by hiking through a mountainous region dissected by steep canyons.

Part of the Teniky site has been known for well over 100 years, as we know from names and dates scratched on the rocks there. Various visitors in the 1950s and 1960s with an interest in archaeology described an amphitheatre-shaped location with man-made terraces, a rock shelter with neatly constructed sandstone walls, a chamber cut into the rock with pillars and benches, and a large number of niches cut in the steep cliffs. Recesses are still visible around some of the niches, suggesting that they could be closed off by a wooden or stone slab.

-- Iranian Firm Wins Contract at World’s 2nd Largest Hydroelectric Plant

An Iranian state-run company has won a contract for carrying out scientific modeling at the world’s second largest hydroelectric power plant.

The Water Research Institute (WRI) has said it had been awarded a contract by Tajikistan to carry out physical hydraulic modeling at Rogun Dam, a mega-project located some 110 kilometers to the northeast of the Central Asian country’s capital of Dushanbe.

-- U.S. Industrial Production Declines on Strike, Hurricane Effects

U.S. industrial production fell in September, restrained by a decline in factory output that reflected a strike at Boeing Co. and two hurricanes.

The 0.3% decrease in production at factories, mines and utilities followed a downwardly revised 0.3% gain a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed Thursday.

Manufacturing output dropped 0.4%, after a sizable downward revision in the previous month. Mining and energy extraction slid 0.6%, depressed by hurricanes Francine and Helene. Output at utilities increased for the first time in three months.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran's health sector a role model in the region: WHO official

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) has called Iran's health sector a role model in the region. WHO EMRO is interested in expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA quoted Hanna Hasan Balkhi as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Alireza Raeisi, the Iranian deputy health minister, and Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the deputy health minister for international affairs, on the sidelines of the Seventy-first session of the WHO EMRO.

-- European cyclists promote peace, echo Iran’s safety, official says

Iran is currently hosting a group of European motorcyclist tourists, known as “international peace ambassadors,” in a symbolic event that reflects the country’s high level of security and hospitality on the global stage, a tourism official has said.

Their journey through Iran, which began on October 12 and will conclude on October 21, involves 16 motorcyclists from various European countries, including Spain, Italy, and Portugal, Moslem Shojaei added on Thursday.

Shojaei, who is presides over the marketing and foreign tourism development at Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, noted that the motorcyclists entered Iran from the Turkish border as part of a transcontinental tour from Italy to Kathmandu, Nepal.

-- Zob Ahan stun Esteghlal: PGPL

Zob Ahan football team defeated Esteghlal 3-0 here inMatchday 8 of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday. Majid Aliyari opened the scoring for the visiting team at the Shohada-ye Shahr-e Qods Stadium in the 56th minute.

Omid Latifi made it 2-0 in the 70th minute and Aliyari completed his brace with three minutes remaining. Esteghlal remain 11th in the 16-team table with eight points out of seven matches.

