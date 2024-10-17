Tehran slams EU-PGCC statement on Iranian islands

The statement is a clear sign of the non-compliance of the EU member states to the principles and goals of the United Nations Charter, especially the principle of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, Baghaei said in a statement, according to IRNA’s report on Thursday morning.

He emphasized that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb are and will remain integral parts of Iran and the use of deviant concepts and propositions or the repetition of false and misleading claims do not make any change in the reality of the matter.

The remarks followed the EU-PGCC statement that Iran must “end its occupation of the three islands, which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and the principles of the Charter of the UN”.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the mentioned islands to be inseparable parts of its territory while respecting the principles of the United Nations Charter and respecting the principle of good neighborliness, Baghaei added.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed regret that some countries in the region, instead of focusing on the urgent problem of the Islamic world i.e. the continuation of the genocide of the oppressed Palestinian people and the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, are making false territorial claims against the neighboring country.

It was expected that the countries of the region would use the opportunity of a joint meeting with the heads of EU member states - some of which are among the main suppliers of weapons and political support for the apartheid Zionist regime- to hold them accountable and stop the genocide and aggression of Israel, he stated.

4399