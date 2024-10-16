Oct 16, 2024, 6:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85630190
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian border guards commander denies Afghan nationals were shot at

Oct 16, 2024, 6:24 PM
News ID: 85630190
Iranian border guards commander denies Afghan nationals were shot at

Zahedan, IRNA - Referring to the release of pictures of several injured people in the cyberspace, which some media outlets declared to be an attack by Iranian border guards on Afghan nationals, the border guard commander of Sistan and Baluchistan Province denied the news, saying that the published pictures and materials are based on lies.

On Wednesday, Brigadier General Reza Shojaei pointed out that the Islamic Republic has always welcomed these loved ones during the years of presence of Afghan nationals in Iran, respecting the human rights of foreign nationals and observing good neighborliness.

He stressed that attributing the shooting of the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the citizens of Afghanistan is aimed at blackmailing and creating differences between the two countries.

Representative of Iran’s president to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi dismissed reports of alleged shooting by Iranian border guards at Afghan nationals.

Kazemi Qomi said on X account that it is the legitimate right of any country to lawfully deal with unauthorized migrants illegally entering its soil.

He said that Iran is determined to return illegal refugees at its border points, but acts totally lawfully and responsibly, and based on its long-running policy of neighborliness and Islamic mercy as well as international conventions.

2050**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .