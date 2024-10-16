Iranian border guards commander denies Afghan nationals were shot at

On Wednesday, Brigadier General Reza Shojaei pointed out that the Islamic Republic has always welcomed these loved ones during the years of presence of Afghan nationals in Iran, respecting the human rights of foreign nationals and observing good neighborliness.

He stressed that attributing the shooting of the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the citizens of Afghanistan is aimed at blackmailing and creating differences between the two countries.

Representative of Iran’s president to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi dismissed reports of alleged shooting by Iranian border guards at Afghan nationals.

Kazemi Qomi said on X account that it is the legitimate right of any country to lawfully deal with unauthorized migrants illegally entering its soil.

He said that Iran is determined to return illegal refugees at its border points, but acts totally lawfully and responsibly, and based on its long-running policy of neighborliness and Islamic mercy as well as international conventions.

2050**4194