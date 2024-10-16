IRGC urges Muslim nations to unite against Zionist regime

The IRGC made the call in a statement on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the Israeli bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which killed hundreds of Palestinians seeking shelter in the medical facility.

The statement said the attack on the hospital was a “turning point” in the dark record of crimes perpetrated by Israel, which show the regime’s disregard for human life, especially that of women and children.

The IRGC further criticized the inaction and indifference of international human rights organizations, suggesting that such apathy has allowed Israeli aggression to extend beyond Gaza, affecting countries like Lebanon.

The Israeli allies, especially the United States, which provide it with lethal weapons and political backing, have emboldened the Zionist regime to massacre the people of Gaza and Lebanon, the statement said.

The IRGC further reaffirmed the undeniable right of the oppressed Palestinian people to self-determination and liberation from occupation.

It also pledged unwavering support for the Resistance Front and called upon all Muslim nations to unite against the "illegitimate regime" and use all means available to end the ongoing suffering of and violence against innocent Muslims.

