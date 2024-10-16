Raid on Golani Brigade proves Hezbollah’s intelligence capabilities: Yemeni expert

According to IRNA’s Wednesday report, Kamel al-Moammari, a Yemeni analyst, said in an interview with London-based Rai Al-Youm newspaper that the drone operation by Hezbollah against the Israeli regime’s Golani Brigade base in southern Haifa raises many questions about Hezbollah's intelligence of Israel's secret locations and the precise timing of the attack when enemy troops were gathering at this base.

The expert went on to say that the course of the developments shows that one can understand Hezbollah's significant capability in terms of monitoring and targeting Israeli positions and that it uses reconnaissance drones for this purpose.

Pointing out that the timing of Hezbollah's attack on the Golani Brigade troops coincided with dinner time, the analyst noted that Hezbollah continuously monitors all enemy movements with advanced drones, which gives the resistance faction the ability to know the timing of the occupying forces’ gatherings, shifts, and daily schedules.

According to the military expert, Hezbollah reported explosions in rooms where dozens of officers and soldiers were present, indicating that not only the dining hall was targeted but also other rooms were attacked.

He further mentioned that some drones used in this operation were employed for the first time.

According to Hezbollah's statement, six drones were used in this attack, and some of them fired missiles to create an opening on the roof or wall, and then a suicide drone struck the target.

The enemy has investigated the successful attack and acknowledged the failure of its intelligence systems, he said, adding that this issue reflects the chaos within the occupying army following the precise attack on the elite Golani Brigade base, which is one of the most prominent combat units of the Israeli military.

This attack is of great significance and is a response to the Israeli regime's strikes on the meeting location of Hezbollah in the Beirut suburb about a month ago, he argued.

Hezbollah fighters targeted the Golani Brigade base in the Binyamina-Giv'at Ada district south of Haifa with its explosive drones on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of four troopers and the injury of 110 others.

