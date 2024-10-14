Hezbollah pounds Israeli Stella Maris base, several other positions

According to Al-Mayadeen TV network, Hezbollah announced in a statement on Monday that these attacks were carried out in support of the people of Gaza, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people, and as retaliation for Israeli aggression against villages and civilians in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah targeted the Zibdin base in the Shebaa Farms with several missiles at 7:30 a.m., which reportedly hit the base directly.

In another statement, the Islamic resistance group confirmed that more missiles were launched at the Stella Maris naval base of the Israeli military in northwest Haifa city at 9:30 a.m., in response to the regime’s continued aggressions. Hezbollah vowed to continue defending Lebanon and its people and fulfill its duty against the enemy.

At 10:45 a.m., the resistance also targeted Israeli military personnel in southern Maroun al-Ras village with rocket fire.

Hezbollah had also fired missiles at Israeli troops gathered in the Al-Labbouneh area at 1:15 a.m. The enemy's forces were also attacked in Khilla Wardeh at 1:15 a.m. Hezbollah had also hit the same area at 12:02 a.m.

At 3:15 a.m., Hezbollah fighters engaged a group of Israeli infantries attempting to enter Lebanon from the Markaba village in the south, striking them with rockets.

Hezbollah carried out a second missile strike on Israeli forces gathered in Al-Labbouneh settlement at 3:40 a.m.

On Sunday, Hezbollah carried out multiple operations, killing several Israeli troops and wounding many others. In the most significant attack, Hezbollah's drones targeted the Golani Brigade’s military camp in Binyamina-Giv'at Ada town, south of Haifa city. Israeli sources confirmed that four soldiers were killed and 110 others injured in that strike.

