Iran FM leaves Tehran for Amman

IRNA’s correspondent reported on Wednesday that as part of his regional tour, Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet with Jordanian officials in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The main focus of Araghchi’s meetings is to review regional developments and find a way to force the Israeli regime to stop its crimes against people in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Iran’s diplomacy is at work with respect to regional peace and stability.

“FM #Araghchi will be visiting #Jordan, #Egypt, and #Turkiye as part of our diplomatic reach-out to countries of the region to end genocide, atrocity, and aggression,” Kanaani wrote on his X account.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman for regional consultations regarding the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon. Araghchi also made efforts to halt the crimes of the Tel Aviv regime, when he engaged in discussions with senior officials of those countries.

The head of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus has emphasized in all face-to-face meetings as well as diplomatic phone calls with his counterparts and other officials from regional and non-regional countries that Tehran seeks peace in the region.

Araghchi also stated in discussions with Omani officials that these continuous and intensive diplomatic efforts by Iran will continue until positive results are achieved for peace, stability, and tranquility throughout the region.

