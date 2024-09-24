Iran FM sums up third day of diplomatic meetings in New York

Araghchi posted on his social media page on Tuesday about his third day in New York, which included several productive meetings alongside President Pezeshkian.

He mentioned participating in a detailed meeting with senior US media executives, where the President discussed the 14th administration's approach to domestic, regional, and international issues, emphasizing Iran's desire to expand relations with other countries based on mutual respect.

He further noted that useful meetings were held between Iran's high-ranking political delegations and the presidents of Tajikistan, Turkiye, Finland, and Switzerland, as well as the King of Jordan, the President of the Council of Europe, and the Elder Group.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that during bilateral meetings, in addition to pursuing national interests, the Iranian president emphasized the necessity for decisive global action to halt the Zionist regime's war machine as an immediate threat to international security.

President Pezeshkian also explicitly criticized the silence and inaction of some human rights advocates regarding the unprecedented crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza and other areas of the region, Araghchi noted.

He further noted, "I also had the opportunity to meet and talk with my counterparts from Japan and Mexico."

Referring to his meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Araghchi emphasized that the recent cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA was discussed.

