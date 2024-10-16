Dozens more killed in Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon

According to Lebanon's official news agency, the total number of martyrs of the Zionist attacks in Lebanon has reached 1,350 and the number of injured has reached 10,906.

The agency also warned that 13 hospitals have also been disabled due to the bombing campaign of the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese Health Minister has stated that 150 medical staff are among those killed during the Israeli attacks, and said that Iraq has sent the most medical aid to Lebanon so far.

The enemy continues to violate international laws amid international inaction on the regime’s crimes, the Lebanese minister said pointing out that Israel is still attacking humanitarian aid convoys.

Call for probe into Zionist crimes

Meanwhile, the United Nations called for independent investigation into Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in northern Lebanon which killed at least 22 people.

We have learned that it was a four-story apartment building that was bombed, and taking these factors into account, we have real concerns regarding international humanitarian law,” said Jeremy Lawrence, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday,

"Rescue forces have found more bodies in the rubble Our concerns regarding the implementation of the laws of war are serious”, he said further, adding that the United Nations had received credible reports that women and children were among the dead.

