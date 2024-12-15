IRGC starts building guided missile-capable vessels: Navy cmdr.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri made the remarks in a ceremony on Sunday in Bushehr, southern Iran.

Referring to the construction of 67-meter aluminum vessels made from soft alloys in the country, Rear Admiral Tangsiri pointed out, “Only a few countries have the capability to build such vessels. Additionally, we have established knowledge-based companies and are collaborating with 103 knowledge-based institutes and 32 universities.”

He emphasized, “We are fully aware of enemy threats and are preparing ourselves to confront them. Therefore, it is essential to dedicate time around the clock to research.”

Highlighting the significant progress made in research and development within the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the field of military equipment, he stated, “As a force that relies on advanced equipment and operates based on technical expertise, the IRGC Navy must adhere to research and scientific principles.”

