Resistance missiles force airlines to cancel flights to Israel

IRNA cited reports from a Zionist newspaper on Tuesday that a majority of the world's countries and airlines have canceled flights to Israel until further notice by declaring the airports of the occupying regime unsafe.

According to the same report, more than 20 airlines have postponed flights to the occupied territories in recent weeks, further worsening the economic conditions of travel and tourism companies of the Zionist regime.

Some of the airlines that have suspended their flights until March next year to the occupied territories include American Airlines, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, Hungary's Visair, Netherlands' Transavia, and British EasyJet.

Also, a number of international airlines, including the Dutch KLM, the Canadian airline, the Spanish Violing airline, the Irish Ryan Air airline, and the American Delta Airlines, postponed their flights until the beginning of the new year.

A number of airlines also preferred to postpone flights until further notice are America’s United Airlines, Icelandair of Iceland, Indian Airline, Top Air of Portugal as well as airlines of UAE, South Korea and Croatia among others.

4399